How to Watch the Stars vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (10-3-1) -- who've won three in a row -- host the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-1) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS will air this Stars versus Coyotes matchup.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs Coyotes Additional Info
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have allowed 35 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 47 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 36 goals over that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|14
|5
|8
|13
|11
|11
|-
|Wyatt Johnston
|14
|7
|6
|13
|8
|5
|47.7%
|Joe Pavelski
|14
|6
|7
|13
|15
|5
|49.2%
|Roope Hintz
|13
|5
|7
|12
|4
|0
|49.1%
|Jamie Benn
|14
|3
|8
|11
|3
|11
|57.1%
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes' total of 42 goals given up (3.0 per game) is 12th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have 47 goals this season (3.4 per game), 13th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 37 goals during that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|14
|6
|9
|15
|9
|11
|50%
|Nick Schmaltz
|14
|4
|9
|13
|11
|9
|59.5%
|Logan Cooley
|14
|1
|10
|11
|4
|3
|40.5%
|Matias Maccelli
|14
|2
|8
|10
|11
|5
|-
|Sean Durzi
|14
|5
|5
|10
|11
|3
|-
