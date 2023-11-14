Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Coyotes on November 14, 2023
Player prop betting options for Jason Robertson, Clayton Keller and others are available in the Dallas Stars-Arizona Coyotes matchup at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Stars vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars vs. Coyotes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Robertson has been a major player for Dallas this season, with 13 points in 14 games.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Wyatt Johnston Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -303)
Wyatt Johnston has 13 points (0.9 per game), scoring seven goals and adding six assists.
Johnston Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|5
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Joe Pavelski's 13 points this season have come via six goals and seven assists.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Keller's 15 points are important for Arizona. He has recorded six goals and nine assists in 14 games.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Nov. 11
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Blues
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Nick Schmaltz is one of the top contributors for Arizona with 13 total points (0.9 per game), with four goals and nine assists in 14 games.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blues
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 7
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|2
|0
|2
|5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.