The Tarleton State Texans (2-1) go up against the Bradley Braves (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Carver Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. Bradley Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tarleton State Stats Insights

  • The Texans shot 45.3% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.5% the Braves' opponents shot last season.
  • Tarleton State went 15-6 when it shot better than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Texans were the 347th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Braves finished 178th.
  • The Texans scored 9.2 more points per game last year (71.9) than the Braves gave up to opponents (62.7).
  • When it scored more than 62.7 points last season, Tarleton State went 16-7.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

  • Tarleton State put up more points at home (80.8 per game) than on the road (63.6) last season.
  • At home, the Texans gave up 60.6 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than they allowed away (74.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Tarleton State drained fewer 3-pointers away (3.6 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (28.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Virginia L 80-50 John Paul Jones Arena
11/9/2023 @ Florida International W 82-65 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/11/2023 UNT Dallas W 93-52 Wisdom Gym
11/14/2023 @ Bradley - Carver Arena
11/20/2023 Austin Peay - JSerra Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum

