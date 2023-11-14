How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Bradley on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Tarleton State Texans (2-1) go up against the Bradley Braves (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Carver Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tarleton State vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
- UT Rio Grande Valley vs TCU (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Prairie View A&M vs Abilene Christian (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
Tarleton State Stats Insights
- The Texans shot 45.3% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.5% the Braves' opponents shot last season.
- Tarleton State went 15-6 when it shot better than 40.5% from the field.
- The Texans were the 347th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Braves finished 178th.
- The Texans scored 9.2 more points per game last year (71.9) than the Braves gave up to opponents (62.7).
- When it scored more than 62.7 points last season, Tarleton State went 16-7.
Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison
- Tarleton State put up more points at home (80.8 per game) than on the road (63.6) last season.
- At home, the Texans gave up 60.6 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than they allowed away (74.3).
- Beyond the arc, Tarleton State drained fewer 3-pointers away (3.6 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (28.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.
Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 80-50
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Florida International
|W 82-65
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/11/2023
|UNT Dallas
|W 93-52
|Wisdom Gym
|11/14/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
|11/20/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
