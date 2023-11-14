The Tarleton State Texans (2-1) go up against the Bradley Braves (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Carver Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans shot 45.3% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.5% the Braves' opponents shot last season.

Tarleton State went 15-6 when it shot better than 40.5% from the field.

The Texans were the 347th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Braves finished 178th.

The Texans scored 9.2 more points per game last year (71.9) than the Braves gave up to opponents (62.7).

When it scored more than 62.7 points last season, Tarleton State went 16-7.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

Tarleton State put up more points at home (80.8 per game) than on the road (63.6) last season.

At home, the Texans gave up 60.6 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than they allowed away (74.3).

Beyond the arc, Tarleton State drained fewer 3-pointers away (3.6 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (28.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule