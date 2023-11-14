Tuesday's game that pits the Bradley Braves (2-0) versus the Tarleton State Texans (2-1) at Carver Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-64 in favor of Bradley, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the game.

Tarleton State vs. Bradley Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois Venue: Carver Arena

Tarleton State vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 76, Tarleton State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Tarleton State vs. Bradley

Computer Predicted Spread: Bradley (-12.2)

Bradley (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Tarleton State Performance Insights

Last year Tarleton State averaged 71.9 points per game (175th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 67.9 points per contest (112th-ranked).

The Texans struggled to collect rebounds last season, ranking 12th-worst in college basketball with 27.9 boards per game. They ranked 90th by allowing 29.8 boards per contest.

Tarleton State ranked 186th in college basketball with 12.9 assists per game.

The Texans averaged 11.8 turnovers per game last year (175th-ranked in college basketball), and they forced 17.4 turnovers per game (third-best).

While the Texans ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in threes per game with 4.8 (fourth-worst), they ranked 174th in college basketball with a 34.2% three-point percentage.

Tarleton State allowed 7.8 three-pointers per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.7% (295th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Tarleton State last year, 74.5% of them were two-pointers (80.8% of the team's made baskets) and 25.5% were three-pointers (19.2%).

