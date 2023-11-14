Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Taylor County, Texas. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Taylor County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trent High School at Rotan High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14

6:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Rotan, TX

Rotan, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Jim Ned High School at De Leon High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14

6:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: De Leon, TX

De Leon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Merkel High School