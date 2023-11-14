Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Taylor County, Texas. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Taylor County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trent High School at Rotan High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Rotan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jim Ned High School at De Leon High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: De Leon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Merkel High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Merkel, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
