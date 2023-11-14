The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) take on the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

Last season, the Horned Frogs had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Vaqueros' opponents made.

TCU went 14-5 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.

The Vaqueros ranked 61st in rebounding in college basketball. The Horned Frogs finished 86th.

Last year, the Horned Frogs put up 75.3 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 78.2 the Vaqueros gave up.

TCU had an 11-0 record last season when scoring more than 78.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

TCU Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, TCU posted 5.5 more points per game (77.9) than it did in road games (72.4).

The Horned Frogs ceded 63.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 76.3 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, TCU performed better in home games last year, draining 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule