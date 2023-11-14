How to Watch TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) take on the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
TCU Stats Insights
- Last season, the Horned Frogs had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Vaqueros' opponents made.
- TCU went 14-5 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Vaqueros ranked 61st in rebounding in college basketball. The Horned Frogs finished 86th.
- Last year, the Horned Frogs put up 75.3 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 78.2 the Vaqueros gave up.
- TCU had an 11-0 record last season when scoring more than 78.2 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, TCU posted 5.5 more points per game (77.9) than it did in road games (72.4).
- The Horned Frogs ceded 63.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 76.3 in road games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, TCU performed better in home games last year, draining 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage in away games.
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southern
|W 108-75
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/9/2023
|Omaha
|W 82-60
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/14/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
