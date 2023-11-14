How to Watch Texas A&M vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (3-0) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Texas A&M vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Mustangs allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Texas A&M had an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Mustangs ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball, the Aggies finished 54th.
- Last year, the Aggies recorded only 2.8 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Mustangs gave up (75.6).
- Texas A&M went 10-2 last season when scoring more than 75.6 points.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, Texas A&M posted 0.6 fewer points per game (73.1) than away from home (73.7).
- The Aggies allowed 60.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 67 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Texas A&M sunk the same number of treys per game as in away games (6.3). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to away from home (33%).
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 78-46
|Reed Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Ohio State
|W 73-66
|Value City Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Reed Arena
|11/23/2023
|Penn State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
