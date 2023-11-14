The SMU Mustangs (3-0) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M vs. SMU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Mustangs allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Texas A&M had an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Mustangs ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball, the Aggies finished 54th.

Last year, the Aggies recorded only 2.8 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Mustangs gave up (75.6).

Texas A&M went 10-2 last season when scoring more than 75.6 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, Texas A&M posted 0.6 fewer points per game (73.1) than away from home (73.7).

The Aggies allowed 60.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 67 when playing on the road.

In home games, Texas A&M sunk the same number of treys per game as in away games (6.3). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to away from home (33%).

