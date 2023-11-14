How to Watch Texas State vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) face the Texas State Bobcats (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Texas State vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas State Stats Insights
- The Bobcats shot 44.2% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 43.2% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.
- Texas State put together a 9-8 straight up record in games it shot above 43.2% from the field.
- The Bobcats were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sooners finished 341st.
- The Bobcats put up just 1.5 fewer points per game last year (66.0) than the Sooners allowed (67.5).
- Texas State went 7-5 last season when it scored more than 67.5 points.
Texas State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Texas State scored 66.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 63.9.
- The Bobcats gave up 68.2 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.
- Texas State knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (4.1 per game) than away (4.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than on the road (30.0%).
Texas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Little Rock
|L 71-66
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|W 75-65
|Millett Hall
|11/14/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/17/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Strahan Arena
|11/21/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
