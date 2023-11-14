The Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) face the Texas State Bobcats (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State Stats Insights

The Bobcats shot 44.2% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 43.2% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.

Texas State put together a 9-8 straight up record in games it shot above 43.2% from the field.

The Bobcats were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sooners finished 341st.

The Bobcats put up just 1.5 fewer points per game last year (66.0) than the Sooners allowed (67.5).

Texas State went 7-5 last season when it scored more than 67.5 points.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Texas State scored 66.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 63.9.

The Bobcats gave up 68.2 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.

Texas State knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (4.1 per game) than away (4.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than on the road (30.0%).

