The Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) play the Texas State Bobcats (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. Texas State matchup.

Texas State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas State vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma (-16.5) 134.5 -3000 +1250 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas State covered 13 times in 31 matchups with a spread last year.

Oklahoma went 13-16-0 ATS last season.

The Sooners and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.