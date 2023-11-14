Tuesday's game features the Texas Longhorns (2-0) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (0-2) clashing at Moody Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 73-56 win for heavily favored Texas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Longhorns enter this contest after a 75-57 win over Liberty on Sunday.

Texas vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Texas vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 73, UT Arlington 56

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Longhorns outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game last season (posting 72.9 points per game, 48th in college basketball, and conceding 57.4 per outing, 28th in college basketball) and had a +555 scoring differential.

Texas' offense was worse in Big 12 action last year, putting up 72.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 72.9 PPG.

Offensively the Longhorns performed better when playing at home last season, posting 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.9 per game in road games.

At home, Texas ceded 9.8 fewer points per game (54.1) than on the road (63.9).

