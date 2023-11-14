The Texas Longhorns (2-0) take the court against the UT Arlington Mavericks (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on LHN.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas vs. UT Arlington 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks' 72.7 points per game last year were 15.3 more points than the 57.4 the Longhorns gave up.

When UT Arlington gave up fewer than 72.9 points last season, it went 11-4.

Last year, the 72.9 points per game the Longhorns scored were only 1.5 fewer points than the Mavericks allowed (74.4).

When Texas totaled more than 74.4 points last season, it went 12-2.

The Longhorns shot 44% from the field last season, 8.2 percentage points lower than the 52.2% the Mavericks allowed to opponents.

The Mavericks' 35.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Longhorns allowed to their opponents (37.4%).

Texas Schedule