The Toledo Rockets (9-1) take on a fellow MAC opponent when they visit the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium.

Toledo owns the 28th-ranked offense this year (439.3 yards per game), and has been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-best with just 323.9 yards allowed per game. Bowling Green is generating 25.1 points per contest on offense this season (82nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 24 points per game (53rd-ranked) on defense.

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Toledo Bowling Green 439.3 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317 (115th) 323.9 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.5 (28th) 214.6 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.9 (82nd) 224.7 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.1 (118th) 17 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (104th) 16 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (1st)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn leads Toledo with 1,999 yards (199.9 ypg) on 154-of-234 passing with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 499 rushing yards on 93 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Peny Boone has racked up 1,042 yards on 147 carries while finding paydirt 12 times as a runner. He's also caught nine passes for 162 yards (16.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jerjuan Newton has hauled in 36 receptions for 502 yards (50.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 445 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Anthony Torres has been the target of 26 passes and compiled 18 receptions for 307 yards, an average of 30.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak leads Bowling Green with 1,206 yards on 107-of-181 passing with eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has carried the ball 125 times for 762 yards, with eight touchdowns.

Taron Keith is a key figure in this offense, with 260 rushing yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns and 389 receiving yards (38.9 per game) on 35 catches with three touchdowns

Harold Fannin has put up a 385-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 26 passes on 35 targets.

Odieu Hiliare's 25 receptions (on 45 targets) have netted him 264 yards (26.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

