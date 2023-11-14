Will Tyler Seguin Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 14?
Should you wager on Tyler Seguin to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Arizona Coyotes face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Seguin stats and insights
- Seguin has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Seguin averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.0%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 42 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Seguin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|18:10
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|17:32
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:24
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Away
|W 4-1
Stars vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
