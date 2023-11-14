The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) go up against the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros shot 46.9% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 42.7% the Horned Frogs' opponents shot last season.

Last season, UT Rio Grande Valley had a 13-6 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Vaqueros were the 61st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Horned Frogs finished 39th.

The Vaqueros' 78.7 points per game last year were 10.3 more points than the 68.4 the Horned Frogs allowed to opponents.

UT Rio Grande Valley put together a 13-7 record last season in games it scored more than 68.4 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

UT Rio Grande Valley put up more points at home (84.5 per game) than away (71.3) last season.

At home, the Vaqueros gave up 73.3 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (85.2).

Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley drained fewer 3-pointers away (6.1 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (33.9%) too.

