UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) face the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup in this article.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-28.5)
|161.5
|-
|-
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Betting Trends (2022-23)
- UT Rio Grande Valley covered 13 times in 27 games with a spread last season.
- The Vaqueros were an underdog by 28.5 points or more last year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- TCU compiled a 15-18-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Horned Frogs and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 33 times last season.
