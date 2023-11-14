How to Watch UTSA vs. Lamar on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) square off against the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
UTSA vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Eastern Michigan vs Florida Atlantic (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Texas A&M vs SMU (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
UTSA Stats Insights
- The Roadrunners made 41.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points lower than the Cardinals allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- UTSA had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Cardinals ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball, the Roadrunners finished 178th.
- Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Roadrunners averaged were 5.2 fewer points than the Cardinals allowed (74.5).
- When UTSA put up more than 74.5 points last season, it went 6-4.
UTSA Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, UTSA put up 1.8 more points per game (70.0) than it did on the road (68.2).
- At home, the Roadrunners allowed 11.7 fewer points per game (71.8) than when playing on the road (83.5).
- UTSA made 7.8 three-pointers per game, which was 1.0 more than it averaged in road games (6.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% in home games and 34.1% in away games.
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 78-68
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 102-76
|Williams Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Texas State
|-
|Strahan Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
