The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) square off against the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UTSA vs. Lamar Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UTSA Stats Insights

  • The Roadrunners made 41.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points lower than the Cardinals allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • UTSA had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Cardinals ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball, the Roadrunners finished 178th.
  • Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Roadrunners averaged were 5.2 fewer points than the Cardinals allowed (74.5).
  • When UTSA put up more than 74.5 points last season, it went 6-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last season, UTSA put up 1.8 more points per game (70.0) than it did on the road (68.2).
  • At home, the Roadrunners allowed 11.7 fewer points per game (71.8) than when playing on the road (83.5).
  • UTSA made 7.8 three-pointers per game, which was 1.0 more than it averaged in road games (6.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% in home games and 34.1% in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Western Illinois W 78-68 UTSA Convocation Center
11/10/2023 @ Minnesota L 102-76 Williams Arena
11/14/2023 @ Lamar - Montagne Center
11/17/2023 @ Texas State - Strahan Arena
11/20/2023 @ Houston Christian - Sharp Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.