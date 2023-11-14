The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) square off against the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners made 41.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points lower than the Cardinals allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

UTSA had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Cardinals ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball, the Roadrunners finished 178th.

Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Roadrunners averaged were 5.2 fewer points than the Cardinals allowed (74.5).

When UTSA put up more than 74.5 points last season, it went 6-4.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, UTSA put up 1.8 more points per game (70.0) than it did on the road (68.2).

At home, the Roadrunners allowed 11.7 fewer points per game (71.8) than when playing on the road (83.5).

UTSA made 7.8 three-pointers per game, which was 1.0 more than it averaged in road games (6.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% in home games and 34.1% in away games.

