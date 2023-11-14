The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) face the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the UTSA vs. Lamar matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA vs. Lamar Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Lamar Betting Trends (2022-23)

UTSA won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, 17 Roadrunners games went over the point total.

Lamar covered 14 times in 24 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of 10 of the Cardinals' games last season hit the over.

UTSA Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 UTSA is 71st in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much higher than its computer rankings (305th).

UTSA has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

