WAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Tuesday college basketball slate includes four games featuring a WAC team in play. Among those games is the Utah Tech Trailblazers taking on the UNLV Rebels.
WAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UT Arlington Mavericks at Texas Longhorns
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|LHN
|Utah Valley Wolverines at BYU Cougars
|9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Portland Pilots at Seattle U Redhawks
|9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Utah Tech Trailblazers at UNLV Rebels
|9:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|Bounce (KVVU-TV2), Las Vegas
