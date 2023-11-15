The Vancouver Canucks (11-3-1) have -160 moneyline odds to win when they host a matchup with the New York Islanders (5-6-3), who have +135 moneyline odds, on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Canucks vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Canucks vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Canucks vs. Islanders Betting Trends

New York has played six games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

In the six times this season the Canucks have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 5-1 in those games.

The Islanders have been an underdog in six games this season, and did not pull off an upset in any of them.

Vancouver has won all three games when it played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

New York has played with moneyline odds of +135 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 9-1 6-3-1 6.3 4.60 2.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 4.60 2.00 12 29.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-5-2 3-7 4-5-1 6.0 2.40 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-5-2 2.40 2.90 5 18.5% Record as ML Favorite 5-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 9 Puck Line Losses 1 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-4 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Islanders Recent Betting Performance

