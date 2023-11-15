Derrick Jones Jr. will take the court for the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Washington Wizards.

In his previous game, a 131-110 loss versus the Pelicans, Jones tallied seven points.

Below we will dive into Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Derrick Jones Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-104)

Over 7.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-120)

Over 3.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+168)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Wizards were 17th in the NBA last year, conceding 114.4 points per contest.

On the boards, the Wizards gave up 43.0 rebounds per contest last year, 12th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Wizards conceded 24.8 per contest last year, ranking them seventh in the league.

The Wizards allowed 12.0 made 3-pointers per game last year, ninth in the league in that category.

Derrick Jones Jr. vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/11/2023 18 7 4 0 1 2 0 12/7/2022 14 2 2 1 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.