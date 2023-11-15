Wednesday's game between the Florida International Panthers (0-3) and Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) matching up at Sharp Gymnasium has a projected final score of 85-78 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida International, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 15.

The game has no set line.

Houston Christian vs. Florida International Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Sharp Gymnasium

Houston Christian vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 85, Houston Christian 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston Christian vs. Florida International

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida International (-7.5)

Florida International (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 163.2

Houston Christian Performance Insights

On offense, Houston Christian was the 43rd-ranked team in the nation (77.6 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was -2-worst (83.1 points allowed per game).

The Huskies were 210th in the nation in rebounds per game (31.3) and 231st in rebounds conceded (31.9) last year.

Last season Houston Christian was ranked 56th in the nation in assists with 14.8 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Huskies were 74th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (8.3) last year. They were 56th in 3-point percentage at 36.5%.

Houston Christian was 230th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (7.6 per game) and 22nd-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (36.7%) last year.

Last year, Houston Christian took 39% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61% from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.1% of Houston Christian's baskets were 3-pointers, and 68.9% were 2-pointers.

