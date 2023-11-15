The Florida International Panthers (0-2) face the Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Sharp Gymnasium. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. Florida International Game Information

Houston Christian Top Players (2022-23)

Bonke Maring: 13.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Maks Klanjscek: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Brycen Long: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrew King: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sam Hofman: 6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Florida International Top Players (2022-23)

Arturo Dean: 11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Denver Jones: 20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Mohamed Sanogo: 6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Dashon Gittens: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Nick Guadarrama: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Houston Christian vs. Florida International Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Houston Christian Rank Houston Christian AVG Florida International AVG Florida International Rank 43rd 77.6 Points Scored 73.1 141st 361st 83.1 Points Allowed 75.1 314th 210th 31.3 Rebounds 28.3 335th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 6.8 237th 56th 14.8 Assists 12.3 237th 350th 15.0 Turnovers 14.3 340th

