The Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) and the Florida International Panthers (0-3) play in a game with no set line at Sharp Gymnasium on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. Florida International Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Sharp Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Houston Christian Betting Records & Stats

Houston Christian put together a 13-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Houston Christian (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.1% of the time, 11.9% less often than Florida International (15-10-0) last year.

Houston Christian vs. Florida International Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston Christian 77.6 150.7 83.1 158.2 153.5 Florida International 73.1 150.7 75.1 158.2 144.5

Additional Houston Christian Insights & Trends

Last year, the Huskies scored 77.6 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 75.1 the Panthers gave up.

Houston Christian went 9-5 against the spread and 9-9 overall last season when scoring more than 75.1 points.

Houston Christian vs. Florida International Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston Christian 13-14-0 16-11-0 Florida International 15-10-0 14-11-0

Houston Christian vs. Florida International Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston Christian Florida International 8-8 Home Record 11-7 2-13 Away Record 3-10 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 86.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.1 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66 11-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

