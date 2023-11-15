The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Incarnate Word Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word vs. TCU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals put up 9.6 fewer points per game last year (58.7) than the Horned Frogs gave up to opponents (68.3).
  • When Incarnate Word allowed fewer than 60 points last season, it went 12-2.
  • Last year, the Horned Frogs averaged 60 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 58.3 the Cardinals allowed.
  • TCU went 6-9 last season when scoring more than 58.3 points.
  • The Horned Frogs shot 34.2% from the field last season, 8.7 percentage points lower than the 42.9% the Cardinals allowed to opponents.
  • The Cardinals' 34.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 11.2 percentage points lower than the Horned Frogs allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Incarnate Word Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Our Lady of the Lake W 68-40 McDermott Center
11/12/2023 New Mexico State L 59-52 McDermott Center
11/15/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena
11/19/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - McDermott Center
11/27/2023 @ Prairie View A&M - William J. Nicks Building

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.