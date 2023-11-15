Player prop bet options for Luka Doncic, Kyle Kuzma and others are listed when the Dallas Mavericks visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).

Mavericks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSW

Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Mavericks vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: -104)

The 28.5-point total set for Doncic on Wednesday is 12.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 11.5 is 3.0 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (8.5).

Wednesday's assist over/under for Doncic (8.5) equals his season-long assist average.

Doncic has made six three pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS 3PM 17.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +128)

The 17.5-point prop total set for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Wednesday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average (18).

He three made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Dereck Lively Props

PTS REB 8.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -135)

The 8.5-point over/under set for Dereck Lively on Wednesday is 4.0 lower than his season scoring average of 12.5.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 6.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -111)

Kuzma's 22.3 points per game are 1.2 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 6.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Kuzma has dished out two assists per game, which is 1.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Kuzma averages 1.7 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: +106)

The 13.7 points Tyus Jones has scored per game this season is 3.2 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (10.5).

He has collected 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game this year, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (6.5).

Jones has knocked down 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

