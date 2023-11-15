The Rice Owls (1-1) play the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Moody Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.

Rice vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Rice Stats Insights

The Owls shot 46.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 42.5% the Longhorns' opponents shot last season.

Rice compiled a 13-7 straight up record in games it shot over 42.5% from the field.

The Owls were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Longhorns finished 178th.

The Owls put up 9.1 more points per game last year (76.9) than the Longhorns gave up (67.8).

Rice went 16-8 last season when it scored more than 67.8 points.

Rice Home & Away Comparison

At home, Rice scored 81.1 points per game last season, 8.9 more than it averaged away (72.2).

At home, the Owls conceded 73.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.5).

At home, Rice made 9.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (8.8). Rice's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (34.7%).

Rice Upcoming Schedule