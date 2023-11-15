The Rice Owls (1-1) play the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Moody Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rice vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

  • The Owls shot 46.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 42.5% the Longhorns' opponents shot last season.
  • Rice compiled a 13-7 straight up record in games it shot over 42.5% from the field.
  • The Owls were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Longhorns finished 178th.
  • The Owls put up 9.1 more points per game last year (76.9) than the Longhorns gave up (67.8).
  • Rice went 16-8 last season when it scored more than 67.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rice Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Rice scored 81.1 points per game last season, 8.9 more than it averaged away (72.2).
  • At home, the Owls conceded 73.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.5).
  • At home, Rice made 9.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (8.8). Rice's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (34.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Saint Thomas (TX) W 101-57 Tudor Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 Harvard L 89-76 Tudor Fieldhouse
11/15/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
11/21/2023 Indiana State - Dollar Loan Center
11/22/2023 New Mexico - Dollar Loan Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.