The No. 18 Texas Longhorns (2-0) host the Rice Owls (1-1) at Moody Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rice vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Owls Betting Records & Stats

Last season 19 of Rice's games went over the point total.

The Owls had 13 wins in 35 games against the spread last year.

Texas put together an 18-17-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-16-0 mark of Rice.

Rice vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 78 154.9 67.8 144.4 142.3 Rice 76.9 154.9 76.6 144.4 147.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Rice Insights & Trends

The Owls scored 9.1 more points per game last year (76.9) than the Longhorns allowed (67.8).

When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, Rice went 12-8 against the spread and 16-8 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Rice vs. Texas Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 18-17-0 17-18-0 Rice 13-16-0 19-10-0

Rice vs. Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Rice 17-1 Home Record 11-7 4-6 Away Record 6-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.