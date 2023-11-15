How to Watch the TCU vs. Incarnate Word Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.
TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
TCU vs. Incarnate Word 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals scored an average of 58.7 points per game last year, 9.6 fewer points than the 68.3 the Horned Frogs allowed.
- When Incarnate Word allowed fewer than 60.0 points last season, it went 12-2.
- Last year, the Horned Frogs averaged 60.0 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 58.3 the Cardinals allowed.
- TCU had a 6-9 record last season when putting up more than 58.3 points.
- The Horned Frogs shot 34.2% from the field last season, 8.7 percentage points lower than the 42.9% the Cardinals allowed to opponents.
- The Cardinals shot at a 34.9% rate from the field last season, 11.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs averaged.
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 76-56
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/8/2023
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|W 86-48
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/12/2023
|Rice
|W 67-42
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/15/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/19/2023
|Army
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/23/2023
|UTEP
|-
|McArthur Center
