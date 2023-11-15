Wednesday's game between the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) and Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) squaring off at American Bank Center has a projected final score of 65-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UTSA, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Islanders won their last matchup 92-40 against Schreiner on Monday.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

Texas A&M-CC vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 65, Texas A&M-CC 56

Other Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Islanders outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game last season (posting 61.7 points per game, 246th in college basketball, and allowing 56.4 per outing, 21st in college basketball) and had a +164 scoring differential.

Texas A&M-CC averaged 65.2 points per game last year in conference action, which was 3.5 more points per game than its season average (61.7).

Offensively the Islanders performed better at home last year, posting 67.1 points per game, compared to 58.4 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, Texas A&M-CC allowed 52.6 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 57.9.

