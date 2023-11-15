The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (2-0) hit the court against the Rice Owls (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Rice Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

Last season, the Longhorns had a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Owls' opponents knocked down.

Texas had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Owls ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball, the Longhorns finished 183rd.

Last year, the Longhorns put up 78 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 76.6 the Owls gave up.

Texas had an 11-3 record last season when putting up more than 76.6 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison

Texas scored 84.8 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 69.4 points per contest.

The Longhorns ceded 67.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Texas performed better at home last year, sinking 8.1 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Texas Upcoming Schedule