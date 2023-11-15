Tim Hardaway Jr. and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks will be hitting the court versus the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hardaway, in his last action, had 17 points in a 131-110 loss to the Pelicans.

Below, we dig into Hardaway's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-104)

Over 17.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+128)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Wizards conceded 114.4 points per game last season, 17th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Wizards were 12th in the NBA last year, giving up 43 per game.

The Wizards gave up 24.8 assists per game last year (seventh in the NBA).

The Wizards conceded 12 made 3-pointers per game last season, ninth in the league in that category.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 34 5 3 3 1 0 1 11/10/2022 28 16 2 1 5 0 0

