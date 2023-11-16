There is high school football action in Dallas County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Jesuit College Prep School at Coppell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Gilmer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Tyler, TX

Tyler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lake Highlands High School at Prosper High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17

6:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland Park High School - Dallas at McKinney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forney High School at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakeland High School at Lancaster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birdville, TX

Birdville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall-Heath High School at Duncanville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Wylie East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Melissa High School at South Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stephenville High School at Carter High School