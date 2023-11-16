Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in El Paso County, Texas this week? We have what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Riverside High School at Springtown High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16

6:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Springtown, TX

Springtown, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Canutillo High School at Emerson High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 17

4:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Agua Dulce High School at Chilton High School