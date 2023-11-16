Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gaines County This Week
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Gaines County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.
Gaines County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Seagraves High School at Clarendon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Clarendon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hirschi High School at Seminole High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Seminole, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
