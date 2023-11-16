The No. 6 Houston Cougars (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Towson Tigers (2-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at TD Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Houston vs. Towson Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston Stats Insights

Last season, the Cougars had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% higher than the 42% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.

Houston had a 26-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42% from the field.

The Cougars were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers ranked 52nd.

Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Cougars averaged were 8.2 more points than the Tigers allowed (66.7).

Houston had a 26-0 record last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Houston Home & Away Comparison

Houston scored 77.3 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.

The Cougars gave up 54.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 60.9 away from home.

Houston averaged 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.8, 39.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Upcoming Schedule