Houston vs. Towson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The Towson Tigers (2-1) and the No. 6 Houston Cougars (3-0) take the floor at TD Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2. The game has no line set.
Houston vs. Towson Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Charleston, South Carolina
- Venue: TD Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cougars Betting Records & Stats
- Last year 16 of Houston's games went over the point total.
- The Cougars had 17 wins in 37 games against the spread last year.
- Towson sported a 15-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 17-17-0 mark from Houston.
Houston vs. Towson Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Towson
|71.8
|146.7
|66.7
|124.2
|135.5
|Houston
|74.9
|146.7
|57.5
|124.2
|134.4
Additional Houston Insights & Trends
- The Cougars' 74.9 points per game last year were 8.2 more points than the 66.7 the Tigers gave up.
- Houston went 14-9 against the spread and 26-0 overall when it scored more than 66.7 points last season.
Houston vs. Towson Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Towson
|15-14-0
|18-11-0
|Houston
|17-17-0
|16-18-0
Houston vs. Towson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Towson
|Houston
|10-2
|Home Record
|16-2
|8-7
|Away Record
|11-0
|6-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-8-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|77.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.3
|67.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.6
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-9-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
