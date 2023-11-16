If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Hunt County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hunt County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Pleasant Grove High School at Caddo Mills High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16

6:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Melissa, TX

Melissa, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Timpson High School at Wolfe City