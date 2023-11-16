The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Iowa vs. Kansas State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats scored just 1.7 fewer points per game last year (70.1) than the Hawkeyes gave up to opponents (71.8).

Kansas State had a 16-14 record last season when giving up fewer than 87.3 points.

Last year, the Hawkeyes scored 20.0 more points per game (87.3) than the Wildcats gave up (67.3).

When Iowa scored more than 67.3 points last season, it went 23-6.

Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 51.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 9.9% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.

The Wildcats' 40.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 102-46 Carver-Hawkeye Arena 11/9/2023 Virginia Tech W 80-76 Spectrum Center 11/12/2023 @ Northern Iowa W 94-53 McLeod Center 11/16/2023 Kansas State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena 11/19/2023 Drake - Carver-Hawkeye Arena 11/24/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Hertz Arena

Kansas State Schedule