If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Lubbock County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lubbock County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Frenship High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16

6:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Clyde High School at Shallowater High School