The North Texas Mean Green (2-0) play the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Texas vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Texas Stats Insights

The Mean Green made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Red Storm allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

In games North Texas shot better than 43.4% from the field, it went 16-1 overall.

The Mean Green were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Storm ranked fifth.

Last year, the Mean Green averaged 64.5 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm gave up.

North Texas had a 4-0 record last season when putting up more than 75.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Texas Home & Away Comparison

North Texas scored 65.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Mean Green played better at home last season, ceding 53.0 points per game, compared to 59.8 away from home.

In terms of total threes made, North Texas performed better at home last year, making 7.8 per game, compared to 7.5 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.1% clip in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Texas Upcoming Schedule