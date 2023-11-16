The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-1) play the North Texas Mean Green (2-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPNU.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's (NY) vs. North Texas matchup.

North Texas vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

North Texas vs. St. John's (NY) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

North Texas vs. St. John's (NY) Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Texas compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.

The Mean Green covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

St. John's (NY) won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, 14 Red Storm games hit the over.

