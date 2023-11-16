Thursday's game between the North Texas Mean Green (2-0) and the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-1) at TD Arena has a projected final score of 81-75 based on our computer prediction, with a favored North Texas squad taking home the win. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on November 16.

There is no line set for the game.

North Texas vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

North Texas vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 81, St. John's (NY) 75

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. St. John's (NY)

Computer Predicted Spread: North Texas (-6.2)

North Texas (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

North Texas Performance Insights

North Texas was the 22nd-worst team in college basketball in points scored (64.5 per game) but best in points conceded (55.8) last year.

The Mean Green were 251st in the nation in rebounds per game (30.6) and eighth-best in rebounds allowed (26.7) last year.

North Texas was 329th in the nation in assists (11 per game) last year.

The Mean Green were 166th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.5 per game) and 122nd in 3-point percentage (35.1%) last season.

Defensively, North Texas was fifth-best in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 5.1 last season. It was 18th-best in 3-point percentage conceded at 30.2%.

Last season, the Mean Green attempted 58.7% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.3% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 66.7% of the Mean Green's buckets were 2-pointers, and 33.3% were 3-pointers.

