Thursday's game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) and Rice Owls (2-1) matching up at Tudor Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 71-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Tech, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Owls are coming off of a 67-42 loss to TCU in their last outing on Sunday.

Rice vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Rice vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 71, Rice 57

Rice Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Owls put up 71.7 points per game (56th in college basketball) last season while allowing 67.0 per outing (248th in college basketball). They had a +149 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Rice put up 69.4 points per game last year in conference games, which was 2.3 fewer points per game than its season average (71.7).

The Owls posted 73.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.0 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.5 points per contest.

Rice ceded 66.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.7 fewer points than it allowed in away games (68.0).

