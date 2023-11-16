Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Shelby County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Tenaha High School at Dawson ISD
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Athens, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Timpson High School at Wolfe City
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Gladewater, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cooper High School at Shelbyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bullard, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
