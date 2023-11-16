Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Springtown High School vs. Riverside High School Game - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Springtown High School travels to face Riverside High School on Thursday, November 16 at 5:30 PM CT.
Springtown vs. Riverside Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT
- Location: Midland, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other El Paso County Games This Week
Riverside High School at Springtown High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Springtown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canutillo High School at Emerson High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Agua Dulce High School at Chilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Flatonia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Parker County Games This Week
Brock High School at Muleshoe High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: San Angelo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aledo High School at Lubbock Cooper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Witchita Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
