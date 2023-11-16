Thursday's contest that pits the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) at United Supermarkets Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-44 in favor of Texas Tech, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 76, Texas A&M-CC 44

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-31.7)

Texas Tech (-31.7) Computer Predicted Total: 120.3

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

Texas A&M-CC allowed 73.2 points per game last season (271st-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined on offense, averaging 80.1 points per contest (16th-best).

The Islanders grabbed 34.0 boards per game (54th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 31.1 rebounds per contest (175th-ranked).

Texas A&M-CC dished out 15.3 assists per game, which ranked them 35th in the nation.

The Islanders averaged 12.3 turnovers per game last season (224th-ranked in college basketball), and they forced 14.9 turnovers per contest (25th-best).

Last year the Islanders sank 7.7 treys per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 36.4% (62nd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Texas A&M-CC gave up 8.2 threes per game (290th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33.5% three-point percentage (160th-ranked).

Last year Texas A&M-CC took 65.8% two-pointers, accounting for 72.4% of the team's buckets. It shot 34.2% threes (27.6% of the team's baskets).

