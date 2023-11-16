How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Texas Southern vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACCN
Texas Southern Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers gave up to their opponents (41.5%).
- Texas Southern went 8-10 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 48th.
- The Tigers scored an average of 69.2 points per game last year, 8.7 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.
- Texas Southern put together an 11-14 record last season in games it scored more than 60.5 points.
Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Texas Southern averaged 10.9 more points per game at home (75.4) than on the road (64.5).
- The Tigers gave up 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 74.3 away.
- Texas Southern sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than on the road (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than away (29.1%).
Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 92-55
|The Pit
|11/11/2023
|@ Arizona State
|L 63-52
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/21/2023
|@ Oral Roberts
|-
|Mabee Center
