The Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas Southern vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers gave up to their opponents (41.5%).

Texas Southern went 8-10 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 48th.

The Tigers scored an average of 69.2 points per game last year, 8.7 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.

Texas Southern put together an 11-14 record last season in games it scored more than 60.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Texas Southern averaged 10.9 more points per game at home (75.4) than on the road (64.5).

The Tigers gave up 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 74.3 away.

Texas Southern sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than on the road (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than away (29.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule