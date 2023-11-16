The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) take the court against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Texas A&M-CC Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-24.5) 140.5 -10000 +1800 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-24.5) 139.5 -6000 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas Tech compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 16 Red Raiders games last season went over the point total.

Texas A&M-CC put together a 19-10-0 ATS record last year.

Islanders games went over the point total 19 out of 29 times last season.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Bookmakers rate Texas Tech considerably lower (38th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (17th-best).

The implied probability of Texas Tech winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.