The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) face the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • TV: MW Network

UT Arlington Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Lobos given up to their opponents (43.6%).
  • Last season, UT Arlington had a 10-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Mavericks were the 69th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Lobos finished 231st.
  • The Mavericks' 66.4 points per game last year were 7.9 fewer points than the 74.3 the Lobos allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 74.3 points last season, UT Arlington went 5-1.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, UT Arlington scored 11.4 more points per game at home (72.9) than away (61.5).
  • The Mavericks gave up fewer points at home (66.1 per game) than away (70.5) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, UT Arlington knocked down fewer triples on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.2%) than at home (33.4%) as well.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Oral Roberts W 75-71 College Park Center
11/11/2023 Texas-Tyler W 95-64 College Park Center
11/16/2023 @ New Mexico - The Pit
11/19/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center
11/22/2023 Alcorn State - College Park Center

