How to Watch UT Arlington vs. New Mexico on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) face the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.
UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: MW Network
UT Arlington Stats Insights
- The Mavericks' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Lobos given up to their opponents (43.6%).
- Last season, UT Arlington had a 10-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Mavericks were the 69th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Lobos finished 231st.
- The Mavericks' 66.4 points per game last year were 7.9 fewer points than the 74.3 the Lobos allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 74.3 points last season, UT Arlington went 5-1.
UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, UT Arlington scored 11.4 more points per game at home (72.9) than away (61.5).
- The Mavericks gave up fewer points at home (66.1 per game) than away (70.5) last season.
- Beyond the arc, UT Arlington knocked down fewer triples on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.2%) than at home (33.4%) as well.
UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 75-71
|College Park Center
|11/11/2023
|Texas-Tyler
|W 95-64
|College Park Center
|11/16/2023
|@ New Mexico
|-
|The Pit
|11/19/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|11/22/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|College Park Center
