The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) face the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: MW Network

UT Arlington Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Lobos given up to their opponents (43.6%).

Last season, UT Arlington had a 10-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.6% from the field.

The Mavericks were the 69th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Lobos finished 231st.

The Mavericks' 66.4 points per game last year were 7.9 fewer points than the 74.3 the Lobos allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 74.3 points last season, UT Arlington went 5-1.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, UT Arlington scored 11.4 more points per game at home (72.9) than away (61.5).

The Mavericks gave up fewer points at home (66.1 per game) than away (70.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, UT Arlington knocked down fewer triples on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.2%) than at home (33.4%) as well.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule