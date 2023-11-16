Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Clemson Tigers versus the South Carolina Gamecocks is one of many solid options on the Thursday college basketball slate.
Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Houston Christian Huskies vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cassell Coliseum
- Location: Blacksburg, Virginia
How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Virginia Tech
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
No. 20 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 8 UConn Huskies
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
- Location: Storrs, Connecticut
How to Watch Maryland vs. UConn
- TV: Fox Sports 1
No. 20 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 8 UConn Huskies
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
- Location: Storrs, Connecticut
How to Watch Maryland vs. UConn
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
No. 20 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 8 UConn Huskies
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
- Location: Storrs, Connecticut
How to Watch Maryland vs. UConn
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Clemson Tigers vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
How to Watch Clemson vs. South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Boston College Eagles vs. No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Value City Arena
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
How to Watch Boston College vs. Ohio State
- TV: B1G+
Bellarmine Knights vs. No. 19 Louisville Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Louisville
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Green Bay Phoenix vs. No. 22 Creighton Bluejays
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: D.J. Sokol Arena
- Location: Omaha, Nebraska
How to Watch Green Bay vs. Creighton
- TV: FloHoops
Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.